Niagara Falls plans road closures on long weekends this summer

Niagara Falls is set to close off some roads during long weekends this summer.

The closures will impact Clifton Hill and a part of the Niagara Parkway beginning this weekend.

Mayor Jim Diodati says the closures will happen on the Canada Day, Civic Holiday, and Labour Day weekends, "When you mix pedestrians and cars you are asking for trouble, and often times it is right after the fireworks because you have tens of thousands of people into the roads instantly and the last thing we want to have is a fatality or anybody hurt."

The closures will run between 7 p.m. and midnight Saturday and Sunday of the long weekends.

The areas closed off will include Clifton Hill from Victoria Avenue to Falls Avenue, Niagara Parkway from Clifton Hill to Fraser Hill, and Murray Street from the Niagara Parkway to Warren Avenue.

