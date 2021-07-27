Niagara Falls Power Station will open to the public for tours on Friday

A major attraction described as an 'architectural marvel' will open on Friday in Niagara Falls letting people see behind the curtains of the Niagara Parks Power Station.

The Canadian Niagara Power Company used the powerful force of the falls to generate electricity, which was the first of its kind in Canada.

Last year the site received a $25M no-interest loan from the Ontario government to get the historic building ready and safe for public tours.

CEO of Niagara Parks David Adames tells CKTB they can't wait for the public to see inside, after working non-stop during a pandemic to show it off.

"Now, years after its turbines came to a halt, the wonder of this hydropower pioneer is coming back to life in an entertaining and educational experience that highlights both the remarkable history and unique architectural features of this 115-year-old engineering marvel."

