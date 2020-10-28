Niagara Falls prepares for drive-through Santa Claus Parade

Niagara Falls is getting ready for a drive-through Santa Claus parade.

It will be happening on Saturday, November 14th, the same day as the opening of the Ontario Power Generation Winter Festival of Lights.

People can start parking along the east side of Victoria Avenue at 2 p.m.

Starting at 3 p.m., parade marshals will direct drivers down the route along Queen Street at Valley Way where floats, musical performers, displays, and the Jolly Old Elf himself will be waiting.

For people without vehicles, city buses will also drive the route.

People are encouraged to bring a donation for Project Share.

The drive-through parade ends at 5 p.m.