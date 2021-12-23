Niagara Falls Public Library is officially fine-free

The Niagara Falls Public Library says removing fines allows the library to be free and accessible to all members of the community.

Starting on Jan. 1, the library will no longer charge customers fines on overdue materials.

It's joining hundreds of other libraries who are part of a movement to make services available to everyone especially those who are marginalized or struggling because of the pandemic.

“The Library wanted to eliminate the stress of overdue items during the pandemic as many people lost their jobs or homes, or were struggling in some other way,” says Library CEO Alicia Subnaik Kilgour. “Permanently waiving fines is one way we can help our community recover.”

A pilot project this year found 97 per cent of library items were returned on time and three per cent were returned when customers were sent overdue notifications.

Many libraries across Canada and the United States recognized that fines create barriers and those that have been fine-free have seen a significant increase in circulation and library card renewals.