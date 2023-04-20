Niagara Falls Public Library receives $300k donation for Stamford Centre location

The Niagara Falls Public Library has received a $300,000 donation from the McCall MacBain Foundation to help with renovations at the Stamford Centre location.

John McCall MacBain, Founder and Chair of the McCall MacBain Foundation, grew up in Niagara Falls and would visit the library as a child.

Since 2017 the Stamford Centre branch has seen a major increase in the number of students accessing its services, and the donation will help renovate and expand services.

Renovations began in early March and the targeted opening date for the Stamford Centre location is early next year.

Prior to the launch of the fundraising campaign, the Niagara Falls Public Library also received $750,000 from the Government of Canada to make the centre a fully-accessible community and digital hub for everyone to enjoy.

"I am pleased to be able to support the Stamford Centre library location to serve students from my alma mater, A.N. Myer, and Niagara Falls at large," says John McCall MacBain OC. "Having grown up nearby, I know this location has long served as a vibrant community hub, and that's why the McCall MacBain Foundation is investing in the new MacBain Community Room. It is wonderful to know it will serve generations of Niagara Falls youth."

"We can't thank the McCall MacBain Foundation enough for their donation to the Stamford Centre Library renovation project," says John Anstruther, Vice-Chair of the Niagara Falls Public Library Board. "Donations like this one ensure the revitalized Stamford Centre location is the best it can be and will support the entire Niagara Falls Public Library system for years to come."