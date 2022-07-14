Niagara Falls ranked 4th best small city, while St. Catharines places 25th

Niagara Falls has been ranked the 4th best small city in Canada, while St. Catharines takes the 25th spot.

Bestcities.org has released the list of the best small cities to live, work and play in -- with less than 200,000 residents.

The list is complied by Resonance Consultancy, which says its goal is to make Best Cities the most credible source of city performance in the eyes of visitors, investors and residents alike.

The number one spot went to Victoria, the second spot went to Kelowna, the third to Kingston, and the fourth to Niagara Falls.

Niagara Falls is described as a tourist mecca which delivers a waterfall of cultural and civic investment.

"It turns out that the honeymoon capital of the world is a pretty sweet place to put down roots and raise a family. Of course the city is and will always be a tourist destination, both for regional families and for Canadaphiles who need to check Clifton Hill and Lundy’s Lane off their bucket lists every few years. Not surprisingly, it ranks #1 among small cities in Canada for Family-friendly Activities, #2 for Theatres and #3 for Sights & Landmarks."

Burlington came in 7th place, and St. Catharines ranked 25th.

St. Catharines was described as an urban investment with bountiful green space.

"It is the largest city in Ontario’s booming Niagara region, and the sixth-largest urban area in Canada’s most populous province, just 90 minutes from Toronto and 30 to Niagara Falls and the US border. The historic downtown (it’s held a farmers’ market since the 1860s) and impressive housing stock can take a lot of the credit. Recent investment have created a nerve centre for events, music and the #4-ranked restaurants among Canada’s small cities, powered by the dozens of award-winning vineyards around town."