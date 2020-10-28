Niagara Falls regional councillor raises concerns with biosolids contract

Niagara Falls City Council is asking Niagara Regional Council to reconsider the biosolids contract.

Niagara Falls Regional Councillor Bob Gale appeared at city council last night, outlining his concerns dating back to last year when the contract was due to expire.

Gale claims there were several problems with the way the contract was awarded to the incumbent vendor Thomas Nutrient Solutions, including sole-sourcing and multiple whistleblowers coming forward with concerns.

Gale says once council moved to a competitive process the incumbent vendor dropped the expected price increase from 12.5 percent to 5 percent.

The councillor went on to say after regional council awarded the contract to Thomas Nutrients, another potential vendor came emailed him, saying they had offered a lower bid.

Niagara Falls council is asking regional officials come before city council and explain the process to understand why a lower bid may not have been accepted.

The motion was unanimously approved.