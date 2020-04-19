Niagara Falls releases council remuneration and expenses for 2019

Council salaries and expenses for 2019 have been released for the City of Niagara Falls.

Topping the list of councillors with the highest expenses is Mike Strange who billed for more $11,646.46 he was followed closely by Councillors Carolynn Ioannoni and Lori Lococo.

All Niagara Falls Councillors took home $25,541.67 in salary with Mayor Jim Diodati taking home just over $112-thousand dollars.

First term Councillor Chris Dabrowski billed taxpayers for the least amount of money by expensing a mere $566.20

In total, Niagara Falls council salaries, expenses and benefits cost taxpayers $492,946.61

Councillors are also compensated separately for meetings related to Niagara Falls Hydro Corporation.

You can see the full statements of council remuneration below.