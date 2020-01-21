Niagara Falls residents report door-to-door scammers
Scammers are at it again in Niagara Falls, this time posing as water filtration salespeople.
Recently, residents have been complaining of door-to-door scammers hawking equipment , requesting to inspect water lines, and demanding personal information.
The con artists claim to be working with the city or for the province.
Officials with the city say they have no association with the group and does not support or sell water filtration equipment.
The province banned door-to-door sales of water filters two years ago.
-
Canada grapples with challenge of drawing psychiatrists to small towns from big cities
With psychiatrists in rural areas aging and demand rising, Canada is grappling with a crucial challenge: how to lure the next generation of doctors out of cities. Tim speaks to Joint Chief of Mental Health and Addictions, Niagara Health and St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton Dr. Maxine Lewis.
-
ROUNDTABLE ROUND 2 – Chris Bittle and Karrie Porter
Tim and the panel discuss the topics of the day, roundtable round 2 welcomes guests Chris Bittle and Karrie Porter
-
All schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board closed today
All schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board are closed today. That includes both elementary and high schools with the separate board. Tim talks to President, Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, Niagara Local Jada Nickelfork.