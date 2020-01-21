Niagara Falls residents report door-to-door scammers

Scammers are at it again in Niagara Falls, this time posing as water filtration salespeople.

Recently, residents have been complaining of door-to-door scammers hawking equipment , requesting to inspect water lines, and demanding personal information.

The con artists claim to be working with the city or for the province.

Officials with the city say they have no association with the group and does not support or sell water filtration equipment.

The province banned door-to-door sales of water filters two years ago.