Niagara Falls residents taking part in Curbside Giveaway this Saturday

Niagara Falls residents will be putting out unwanted items at the curb this Saturday for others to take and enjoy.

The Curbside Giveaway Day will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.

Residents can place used items that are in good condition on their property, for others to take, by placing a free sign on them.

The items should be in good condition, and removed if not picked up by 7 p.m. Saturday.

Suggested items include, appliances, artwork, bicycles, books, CDs/DVDs, clothes, computers and electronics, dishes and cutlery, furniture, sporting goods, toys and tools.

