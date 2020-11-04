Niagara Falls restaurant steps up for annual Poppy campaign

A Niagara Falls eatery is stepping up to make sure veterans are honoured this November.

Zappi's Italian Eatery and Restaurant has started including poppies on orders.

Over the next few days, people ordering pizza will find the symbols of remembrance attached to the boxes.

On Facebook, officials with the restaurant say "We heard on the radio that poppy donations are down this year due to social distancing and this knucklehead virus. So, we bought a box and for the next few days you may (will) find these stuck to your order. There is no doubt that 2020 is very difficult BUT let's be thankful to those who put their lives on the line for us in the past."

The annual Poppy Campaign benefiting the Royal Canadian Legion will look very different this year as many volunteers are considered to be in a high-risk group for COVID-19.

Local Legion leaders say poppy donation boxes will still be set up across Niagara with social distancing protocols in place, but the boxes may not be as prevalent as in years past.

The Legion is also testing out donation boxes utilitizing 'tap' and pay technology, but the pilot project will not reach Niagara this year.

Poppy campaign donations can also be made online.