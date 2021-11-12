Niagara Falls Santa Claus parade set for Saturday

The Niagara Falls Santa Claus Parade is set to return tomorrow.

The parade will start at 4 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Victoria Avenue and Armoury Street. It will then travel along Victoria to Valley Way, down to Queen Street and wrap up at City Hall.

Amanda Nicol-MacDonald, Executive Director of the BIA, says the response to an in person parade has been great. She adds, that there will be signs to social distance and everyone is asked to bring a mask.

The parade wraps up with the tree lighting outside City Hall and the festivities include the Christmas market with dozens of local vendors.