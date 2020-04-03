Niagara Falls school donates Bingo money to charities
A French language elementary school in Niagara Falls is making a donation to help the fight against the virus.
École LaMarsh’s Parent Council will be donating Bingo funds to charities in need.
The council voted unanimously to waive their rights to the funds for the rest of the year.
