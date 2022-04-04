Niagara Falls scow at brink of Falls is breaking apart, now appears to be in three pieces

A landmark in Niagara Falls appears to be breaking apart near the brink of Niagara Falls.

Superintendent of Heritage at Niagara Parks Commission, Jim Hill, tells CKTB's Tom McConnell it appears the iconic iron and steel scow is now broken up into three pieces.

"The chunk facing up river looks like it's breaking away. That split in the hull looks complete now. It might be lying in three pieces now."

The scow sits 600 metres from the brink of the Niagara Falls, and has been lodged in the rocks for over 100 years.

Hill says the scow has been disappearing for sometime but now we are witnessing a few big moves.

It was back on Halloween night of 2019, the scow dislodged from its original spot and moved 150 feet down river.

Hill doesn't think much of the scow will eventually go over the falls, he thinks it will slowly break away.