Niagara Falls seeks input on voting options for residents

Niagara Falls is looking for input on how residents would like to vote in the upcoming municipal election.

They city is hoping people will fill out an online survey on their voting preferences.

City clerk Bill Matson says, "We need to be prepared incase there are further restrictions in place." He adds, "we saw this happen recently in Pelham in September of 2020 when they had a by-election and they chose the option of mail in voting."

They are considering methods such as voting by mail, by phone, or online.

To fill out the survey visit https://letstalk.niagarafalls.ca/election-voting-methods.

Survey closes March 1st.

Council is expected to decide the voting options by the end of march