Niagara Falls set to celebrate Blue Jays home opener

Niagara Falls is set to celebrate the Blue Jays home opener.

The Niagara Falls Illumination Board announcing that the falls will be illuminated in the teams colours on Tuesday to celebrate the home opener at Roger Centre.

The Canadian Horseshoe Falls and American Falls will be lit up in blue & white from 9:00 p.m. - 9:15 p.m.

Janice Thomson, President and CEO of Niagara Falls Tourism says they are thrilled to join Canada in celebrating the start of the Blue Jays season, "The illumination of Niagara Falls in blue & white is a breathtaking show of support for Canada's beloved Blue Jays as the nation celebrates the start of baseball season."