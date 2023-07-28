Niagara Falls soup kitchen collecting food at the Farmers Market

The Niagara Falls Community Outreach Soup Kitchen is wrapping up a month long food drive at the farmers market this weekend.

The group has been set up all month at the MacBain Community Centre market.

They are encouraging anyone that can to buy a bag of food from local farmers for themselves and if they can buy a bag for the soup kitchen as well.

They are also collecting can goods and cash donations on site.

The month has also been spent spreading word about the kitchen.

Organizers say and at the end of the day some farmers even donate food they don't want to take back to their farm or shop with them.

The market runs 7am-1pm on Saturday.