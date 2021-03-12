Niagara Falls Street Crime Unit discovers semi-automatic, 690 rounds of ammo, and drugs

Niagara Falls police officers say they have seized a gun, drugs and cash in the city.

Last month, the Niagara Falls Street Crime Unit started an investigation into possible criminal activity in the area of Oakwood Drive and McLeod Road.

On Wednesday of this week, detectives executed a search warrant on a commercial storage unit in that same area.

They found a semi-automatic rifle, 690 rounds of ammo, and loaded prohibited firearm magazines.

The detectives continued their investigation and were able to identify a suspect.

Yesterday, when the suspect went to police headquarters in Niagara Falls, as required to do so by previous release conditions, he was arrested.

A search of the suspect found 25 grams of purple fentanyl (estimated street value - $7800), a digital scale and $2110 Canadian cash.

34 year old Jimmy Alan Carson of Niagara Falls has been arrested and charged with careless storage of a firearm, possess firearm knowing possession is unauthorized contrary to section 92(1) CC, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device (magazines), possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, and fail to comply with release order.

Carson attended a video bail hearing today, and was held in custody.

The investigation remains ongoing by Street Crime Unit detectives. Anyone with information regarding Carson or this incident is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1022202.