Niagara Falls Street Crime Unit recovers cocaine and arrests three suspects

Three Niagara men are under arrest after suspected cocaine was found in their car.

Niagara Falls detectives observed a black 2015 Lexus IS occupied by a known prohibited driver in the area of Lundy’s Lane and Kalar Road, last evening at 7pm.

With the assistance of uniform patrol officers, a traffic stop was conducted.

Despite an attempt by the driver to climb into the rear seat of the vehicle as officers approached, he was arrested for driving while prohibited.

A vehicle search revealed just under 130 grams of suspected cocaine inside the car, prompting the arrest of two additional occupants.

The suspected cocaine is estimated to be worth $12,890.

Officers also recovered $8000 of Canadian currency believed to have been acquired through the proceeds of crime.

Multiple charges have been laid, including Failure to Comply with Release Order, Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking, and Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000.

The three suspects remain in police custody and will attend a bail hearing later today.