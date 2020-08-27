Niagara Falls student launches petition for smaller class sizes

It's not just teachers and parents calling for smaller class sizes this year.

An 11 year old boy from Niagara Falls has created a petition asking the government to lower class sizes for elementary schools to 15 students.

Peter Szick started the petition hoping for 100 signatures and it's now grown to almost 1,500.

The grade 6 Father Hennepin student is a Type 1diabetic so he's auto-immune compromised and at greater risk if he gets COVID-19.

"I wanted to go back to school, but the class sizes were too big and if I got sick and everyone else got sick, it would be very bad" said Szick.

The petition which urges Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce to ensure there is at least one metre of distance between children and a maximum of 15 students in each class, has helped him overcome his fear of returning to school.

He's hoping to get a few more signatures before classes resume in September.

You can find the petition by clicking here.