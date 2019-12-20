Niagara Falls student winner of Niagara Health holiday card contest

A grade 3 student at St. Mary Catholic School in Niagara Falls is this year's winner of the 13th Annual Holiday Card Contest for Kids.

8 year old Breanna Gabrielle Perez is the artist behind the inspirational drawing encouraging everyone to contribute to a caring, compassionate world.

Perez is the daughter of a nurse for the Niagara Health System and says she was inspired by how much her dad cares for his patients.

Niagara Health Interim President Angela Zangari, 2019 President's Award of Excellence recipient Dr. Melanie Senechal, and patient partners Sandy McBay and Kat Hazelwood had the tough task of selecting the winners from more than 60 entries.

Below is a full list of winners in other categories.

Voter's Choice:

Hanna Gibson, 11, granddaughter of Susan Gibson, St. Catharines Site (as voted by Niagara Health staff,

physicians, students and volunteers)

Age 3-5:

Maddox Bellin, 5, grandson of Patti Snider, St. Catharines Site

Age 6-8:

Sianna Knight, 7, daughter of Shannon Iker, St. Catharines Site

Age 9-12:

Ava Misener, 9, daughter of Olivia Misener, Greater Niagara General Site

