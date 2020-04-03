Niagara Falls supports regionwide emergency declaration

Niagara Falls City Council is supportive of a regionwide emergency declaration.

Council met yesterday, in an afternoon session where Mayor Jim Diodati, who up until now has resisted calls for emergency declaration, is now supportive of the move so that the region is under one cohesive message.

Diodati says he spoke with Dr. Tom Stewart who is the CEO of Niagara Health and St. Joseph's Health Systems who called this "the most appropriate time to declare" as the coming weeks will be a critical time.

The Mayor says the message is not a call to panic but a call to action adding that Dr. Stewart wants municipalities and the region to "pivot the message" to the public.

The pivoted message being, that residents call at least 5 people in isolation to see how they're managing, reach out to seniors and offer help, that the public help make masks and that if you feel sick you stay home.

Niagara Falls council unanimously supported the motion.