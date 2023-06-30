iHeartRadio
Niagara Falls suspends fireworks for this evening


Niagara Falls has once again cancelled their fireworks for this evening.

The suspension comes as air quality has been a concern in the region due to the wildfires across the country.

The 9-minute extended fireworks show to celebrate Canada Day on July 1st and American Independence Day on July 4th are planned to proceed as scheduled.

