Niagara Falls suspends fireworks for this evening
Niagara Falls has once again cancelled their fireworks for this evening.
The suspension comes as air quality has been a concern in the region due to the wildfires across the country.
The 9-minute extended fireworks show to celebrate Canada Day on July 1st and American Independence Day on July 4th are planned to proceed as scheduled.
CKTB AM Roundtable - June 30th, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
April Jeffs - Chair, Niagara Parks Commission
Rachel Braithwaite - Exec. Dir, St. Catharines Downtown Association
