Niagara Falls to be illuminated in support of Niagara River Lions

The Canadian Horseshoe and American Falls will light up blue and green Thursday night from 9:00 to 10:00 pm.

The Niagara Falls Illumination Board showing its support of the Niagara River Lions and their pursuit of a Canadian Elite Basketball League Championship.

CEBL Championship Weekend is being held in Edmonton from August 18 to 22, with the River Lions taking on the Fraser Valley Bandits on August 20, as they look to advance to the CEBL Championship game on August 22.