Niagara Falls to be lit orange tonight

Niagara Falls will go orange tonight.

The Niagara Falls Illumination Board will be illuminating both the Canadian Horseshoe and American Falls in orange from 9:00 to 9:15pm to mark the beginning of the Zonta Club of Niagara Falls, Canada’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence advocacy campaign.

Each year, in honour of the 16 Days of Activism, numerous landmarks worldwide turn orange in solidarity for this important cause.

The annual initiative is spearheaded by Zonta International, who for over 100 years has contributed to help achieve a world free of violence against women and girls through service and advocacy.

