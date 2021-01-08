Niagara Falls to go blue for the Buffalo Bills

Acknowledging the fan base in the Niagara Region for the Buffalo Bills, the Niagara Falls Illumination Board is showing its support prior to tomorrow's playoff game.

The Bills are up against the Indianapolis Colts tomorrow afternoon at 1 p.m. in a wildcard match-up.

To show support for the Bills, the Horseshoe and American Falls will be illuminated in blue.

Illuminations will take place at the top of every hour for 15 minutes tonight and tomorrow.