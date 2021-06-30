Niagara Falls to go red and white, and orange for Canada Day

The Niagara Falls Illumination Board will be alternating illuminations on Canada Day.

Officials say both the Canadian Horseshoe and American Falls will be lit in red and white from 9-9:30pm; 10-10:30pm and 11-11:30pm for Canada Day as well as in orange from 9:30-10pm; 10:30-11pm and 11:30-midnight to recognize the contributions of Indigenous Peoples and in support of the courage and trauma faced by many.

The board says that after consultation with the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, the special illumination was decided upon as a symbol of solidarity with Indigenous communities and in recognition of Canada Day as an opportunity for reflection and learning.

Niagara Falls is recognized as the traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.