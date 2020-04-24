Niagara Falls to go red to honour all victims in Nova Scotia

Niagara Falls will go red tonight to honour all victims of the tragedy in Nova Scotia.

The Niagara Falls Illumination Board will be illuminating both the American and Canadian Horseshoe Falls in red light this evening from 8 p.m. to midnight as a symbol of binational support as Canadians from coast to coast to coast honour the victims of the senseless tragedy.

The National Police Federation (NPF), in partnership with the RCMP, have asked citizens to wear red and observe a moment of silence as part of a nation-wide day of mourning.

The colour red was chosen as a “symbol of Canada” that would represent all those who lost their lives, including RCMP Constable Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the force who was killed in the line of duty.