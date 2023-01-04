Niagara Falls to honour OPP Constable tonight

Niagara Falls will pay tribute to an OPP officer who died in the line of duty tonight.

Niagara Falls will be illuminated in blue from 9- 9:15 p.m. to honour OPP Constable Grzegorz Pierzchala who was fatally shot December 27th.

A funeral has been held for the 28-year-old today in Barrie.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says Constable Pierzchala was a hero whose sacrifice will never be forgotten.

Police have said he was killed after he responded to a call for a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville.