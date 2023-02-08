Niagara Falls to honour victims of earthquake in Syria and Turkey tonight

Niagara Falls will be honouring the victims of Monday's earthquake that killed thousands in Syria and Turkey.

The Falls will be lit red and white to represent the Turkish flag -- and red, white and green to represent the Syrian flag.

The illumination will take place from 10 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Rescue teams in Turkey and Syria are searching for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by the catastrophic earthquake.

The confirmed death toll from the world's deadliest quake in more than a decade approached 12,000.