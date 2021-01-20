Niagara Falls to light up in honour of Ken Hill

Niagara Falls will be lit up blue and green tonight in honour of an entrepreneur and advocate for Indigenous rights.

Ken Hill of Six Nations of the Grand River died in Florida earlier this week.

He was known as a powerful advocate, co-owner of the Grand River Enterprises cigarette company, and also once co-owned the Brantford Junior B hockey team and Jukasa Motor Speedway.

He also helped found the Dreamcatcher Charitable Foundation.

The illumination in his honour will take place at the top of every hour from 6 - 11 p.m.