Niagara Falls to light up in honour of Ken Hill
Niagara Falls will be lit up blue and green tonight in honour of an entrepreneur and advocate for Indigenous rights.
Ken Hill of Six Nations of the Grand River died in Florida earlier this week.
He was known as a powerful advocate, co-owner of the Grand River Enterprises cigarette company, and also once co-owned the Brantford Junior B hockey team and Jukasa Motor Speedway.
He also helped found the Dreamcatcher Charitable Foundation.
The illumination in his honour will take place at the top of every hour from 6 - 11 p.m.
Covid positive passengers are still finding their way into the countryThe B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added 40 flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures since Sunday. Last week Canada made it mandatory for incoming international air travellers to present evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to board a plane. Despite the new rules it appears infected passengers are still finding their way into the country. Tim talks to St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle.
ROUNDTABLE with Liz Fleming and Chris LowesROUNDTABLE with Liz Fleming and Chris Lowes
U-S President Donald Trump is about to leave the White HouseTim talks with Don Abelson Professor Political Science St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia, as Donald Trump has left the White House for the last time as president