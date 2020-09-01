Niagara Falls to shine red in support of live events industry

Niagara Falls will be shining red tonight to show appreciation for the live events industry and to highlight the devastating effects of COVID-19.

The Niagara Falls Illumination Board is taking part in 'The Red Alert Day of Action' as 12 million people who work in the sector are still unemployed due to the pandemic.

Over 1,500 venues from across North America are expected to take part.

A second illumination will take place on September 22nd as part of the campaign.