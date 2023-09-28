Niagara Falls Tourism looking at drone show as add-on not a replacement for fireworks

Niagara Falls is testing out a drone show Friday night, but that doesn't mean fireworks are being replaced.

Tomorrow night's show will include 300 drones in the sky between the Skylon Tower and Clifton Hill.

There will be no audio component during the 10-minute test as it is only to examine sight lines in the area.

President of Niagara Falls Tourism, Janice Thompson, tells CKTB they are looking at drone shows as an add-on, not a replacement.

"Currently there are no discussions or any plans around replacing the fireworks, we are looking at this right now as something that could be supplementary for current evening shows. We already have the fireworks and the falls illumination, we did say we would be exploring options."

Fireworks will still be going off at 10 p.m. with the drone test immediately afterwards.