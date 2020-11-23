Niagara Falls Tourism president encourages 'faith in operators' after busy weekend
It was a busy weekend in Niagara Falls.
Niagara Falls Tourism President and CEO Janice Thomson says the city did see a lot of visitors over the weekend, especially at the Winter Festival of Lights.
"I look at the people in their cars and think there's your perfect family bubble. They're in the car and there could be lots of regional people."
When asked about concerns regarding tourists from outside Niagara coming to admire the lights and maybe stop at a restaurant for a bite to eat, Thomson says, "I think we have to have some faith in the operators, those that are running the restaurants. They're running at restricted capacity as well. They're running with great protocols in place, they're following the rules. And I think that's it. It takes a community, for all of us to band together, and get that perfect balance between public safety and keeping people employed."
She also says tourism advertisements have been cut back in some areas, including red zones and lockdown areas.
Niagara Falls Tourism faced criticism recently over a fall advertising campaign that launched on the cusp of the second wave.
The online and TV ads were later removed.
Over the summer, residents also voiced concerns with large crowds spotted at Clifton Hill. In reaction, the city launched an Ambassador Program to remind people to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.
-
Sit on Santa’s Digital Lap this Holiday Season“Sit on Santa's digital lap! Book your virtual video session NOW and give your child an opportunity to chat LIVE with Santa Claus from the North Pole to ask questions & see if they're on the naughty or nice list this Christmas season.” Tim talks to Matt Anthony, Co-founder of Sessions with Santa https://sessionswithsanta.com/
-
Niagara Catholic District School Board pandemic responseHow the board is handling the pandemic, what they're doing when they have outbreaks like the one at St. Martins Elementary
-
Niagara Falls - Tourism in the LockdownNiagara Falls Tourism President and CEO Janice Thomson says the city did see a lot of visitors over the weekend, especially at the Winter Festival of Lights.