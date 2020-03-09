Niagara Falls Tourism targeting American and GTA tourists amid coronavirus concerns

Niagara Falls Tourism is not introducing any additional health and safety measures due to coronavirus concerns.

Niagara Falls Tourism President Janice Thompson says they will be maintaining the strong protocols already in place.

"We're hoping that we just continue with the protocols that people are already used to following through on. Making sure that everything is implemented. So we're very pleased always, and to be hearing the reports that Ontario continues to be a very low risk area."

Meanwhile, Thompson says they will be targeting travellers from nearby as travel restrictions and advisories remain in place for some foreign countries.

"In a couple of weeks we begin the early spring campaign and that's focusing on the GTA, the close markets here, the American markets of Boston, Cleveland, Detroit that are what we call the 'Rubber Tire Markets.' People can drive and come and visit us."

Thompson says 82 percent of visitors in their base market come from Canada.

She adds nothing is more important than the health and safety within a destination.