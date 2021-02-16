Niagara Falls veteran celebrates turning 100 by dancing to bagpipes
A huge milestone for a Niagara Falls veteran who turns 100 years young today.
Archie Dickey is celebrating the big 100, with his 98 yr old wife Ruth.
They both still live at home, and have been happily married for 78 years.
Dickey's family organized a birthday drive-by to celebrate him on Sunday.
The festivities lasted an hour and included a police escort.
A local bagpiper donated his time to add extra cheer to the event.
Cars took turns driving by to drop off gifts, handmade signs, and even a chocolate birthday cake.
“I’ve waited 100 years for this.”
Never one to miss an opportunity for fun, he danced the afternoon away, waving to his visitors as they passed by.
Dickey says he is excited to see what today brings.
-
NRP Constable Phil Gavin on the snowy driving conditionsNiagara Regional Police Constable Phil Gavin on the this mornings' heavy snow driving conditions
-
Largest and most sophisticated cyber attack everLikely orchestrated by Russia, hackers engineered a breach to software made by SolarWinds Corp giving hackers access to thousands of companies and government offices that used its products. The hackers got access to emails at the U.S. Treasury, Justice and Commerce departments and other agencies. Tim talks to tech analyst Carmi Levy.
-
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR FEB 16 - DR. KARIM ALINew covid variants, vaccine allergic reactions. Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.