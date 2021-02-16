Niagara Falls veteran celebrates turning 100 by dancing to bagpipes

A huge milestone for a Niagara Falls veteran who turns 100 years young today.

Archie Dickey is celebrating the big 100, with his 98 yr old wife Ruth.

They both still live at home, and have been happily married for 78 years.

Dickey's family organized a birthday drive-by to celebrate him on Sunday.

The festivities lasted an hour and included a police escort.

A local bagpiper donated his time to add extra cheer to the event.

Cars took turns driving by to drop off gifts, handmade signs, and even a chocolate birthday cake.

“I’ve waited 100 years for this.”

Never one to miss an opportunity for fun, he danced the afternoon away, waving to his visitors as they passed by.

Dickey says he is excited to see what today brings.