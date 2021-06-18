Niagara Falls vigil planned for family killed in London

A vigil is being held this weekend in Niagara Falls in memory of a family killed in London.

The Niagara Falls Islamic Center will be hosting the event in the parking lot of Masjid Alsalam at 6735 Caledonia Street on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Organizers say it is their duty to call on politicians and other leaders to put a stop to Islamophobia and prevent similar incident from taking place.

Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing.

Four members of the Afzaal family were killed in London when a driver mounted the curb and hit them with a truck. A nine year old boy was injured, but survived the attack.

The 20 year old man facing four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder now also faces an official terrorism charge under section 83 of the Criminal Code.

Officials believe the attack was motivated by a hatred toward Muslim people.