Niagara Falls warns of sump pump scam
Niagara Falls is warning of a new sump pump scam.
Residents are receiving calls from someone claiming to represent the city offering sump pump and back water valve replacement at full cost and requesting an inspection of private backyards.
The city does not offer this kind of program and does not conduct residential inspections this way.
