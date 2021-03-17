iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Niagara Falls warns of sump pump scam

CKTB - NEWS - Phone Scam

Niagara Falls is warning of a new sump pump scam.

Residents are receiving calls from someone claiming to represent the city offering sump pump and back water valve replacement at full cost and requesting an inspection of private backyards.

The city does not offer this kind of program and does not conduct residential inspections this way.

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556719722&size=Large

    Legal Stories of the - Mar 17

    Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Vaccine passports. Cutting size of Toronto council had its day in Supreme Court. Can Derek Chauvin get a fair trial in Minneapolis?
  • image.jpg?t=1556719722&size=Large

    Legal Stories of the Week - Mar 17

    Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Vaccine passports. Cutting size of Toronto council had its day in Supreme Court. Can Derek Chauvin get a fair trial in Minneapolis?
  • image.jpg?t=1556719722&size=Large

    ROUNDTABLE Tony Baldinelli and Sarah Pritula

    ROUNDTABLE Tony Baldinelli and Sarah Pritula