iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Niagara Falls will be illuminated orange to honour residential school victims

nf orange

Niagara Falls will be illuminated in orange tonight and tomorrow night to honour the 215 children found in mass grave in B.C at a former residential school.

The illumination takes place between 10:15 and 11:15pm both nights.

Click here to find other ways Niagara is mourning the loss of the children, and all victims of Canada's residential school system.

Latest Audio