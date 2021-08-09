Niagara Falls will go blue tonight to honour late Ontario Premier Bill Davis
Niagara Falls will go blue tonight to pay tribute to Bill Davis, who served as the 18th Premier of Ontario from 1971 to 1985.
Davis has been described by former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney as one of Canada’s greatest premiers.
The former Premier passed away on Sunday, August 8, surrounded by his relatives at the age of 92.
-
Dog Talk with Dave McMahon (AUG 09, 2021)Tonight, Dave is joined by Dana, owner of Ridgeway K9 Foodie and dealer of Furballs Choice Raw Dog Food. What do you feed your dog? Raw Food or Commercial Dog Kibble?
-
-