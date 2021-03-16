Niagara Falls will go green for St. Patrick's Day
Niagara Falls will be illuminated green in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.
The Niagara Falls Illumination Board will be illuminating both the Canadian Horseshoe and American Falls in green for 15-minutes at the top each hour, beginning at 8:00pm tomorrow in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.
The illumination is carried out each year on March 17th as part of Tourism Ireland’s “Global Greening” initiative which sees hundreds of iconic landmarks from around the world lit in green to mark the occasion.
The board asks that everyone follow the guidance of public health officials related to travel and gatherings.
Officials are asking residents to stay in their own regions to reduce the spread of COVID.
Niagara Parks’ public facing operations remain closed at this time.
