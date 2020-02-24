Niagara Falls will go purple and yellow tonight for Kobe Bryant and other victims of crash

Niagara Falls will be bathed in purple and yellow to honour basketball star, Kobe Bryant.

The Niagara Falls Illumination Board says both the American and Canadian Horseshoe Falls will be lit in the Lakers' colours tonight from 9 to 9:30 p.m. to mark Bryant's 'untimely passing.'

Board officials say they will be joining the public memorial taking place today at the Staples Center for Bryant and the eight others killed in a helicopter crash on January 26th.

Officials say 'this special illumination will honour Bryant, who is best known for his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Also killed in the tragic crash was his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant; John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; Sarah and Payton Chester; Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan, who were on their way to a basketball tournament at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California. Gianna’s team was coached by Bryant.'

Today, also has some sentimental significance taking place on 2/24, which is a combination of Gianna’s and Kobe’s jersey numbers, respectively.

All special illumination requests are reviewed and approved by the Niagara Falls Illumination Board, which has financed and operated the “illumination of Niagara Falls” since 1925.