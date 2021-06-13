Niagara Falls will go red, white and blue in support of Habs tonight

Niagara Falls will be illuminated for the Montreal Canadiens hockey team tonight.

In support of the Habs' pursuit of the Stanley Cup, as Canada’s last remaining team in the 2021 NHL playoffs, the Canadian Horseshoe Falls will be illuminated tonight in Red, White and Blue from 9:30 to 10:00pm.

The series starts tomorrow night.

No Canadian team has won the Stanley Cup since 1993, when the Montreal Canadiens defeated Wayne Gretzky and the Los Angeles Kings four games to one to claim their record 24th Championship.