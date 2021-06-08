Niagara Falls will go white to honour London, ON family impacted by hate crime

Niagara Falls will be illuminated tonight to support the surviving members of a London, ON family impacted by a hate crime on Sunday.

The Niagara Falls Illumination Board will be illuminating both the Canadian Horseshoe and American Falls in white, in support of the Afzaal family of London, Ontario.

The illumination will take place tonight, Tuesday June 8 between 9:30pm and 10:30pm.

The Illumination Board expresses its sincere condolences to the Afzaal family and stands in unity with the people of the city of London against hatred, violence and prejudice.

46-year-old Salman Afzaal, his wife, Madiha Salman, 44, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman and her 74-year-old grandmother were killed while walking on a London, ON street Sunday night.

The couple's nine-year-old son, Fayez, is still in hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say the driver targeted the victims because of their Muslim faith.