Niagara Falls will go yellow for National COVID Awareness Day

Niagara Falls will be illuminated yellow Friday night to pay tribute to frontline workers and remember those who died from the virus.

Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati says the illumination will take place from 10:15-10:30 PM in recognition of National COVID Awareness Day.

"We'd like to once again thank all of the people on the frontlines for their tireless work over the past year and also remember the lives lost."

Niagara Public Health reports there have been 420 local deaths since the pandemic started, and over 16,000 infections in total.