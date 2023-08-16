Niagara Falls will host CFL awards this November

Niagara Falls will be a part of the Grey Cup festivities this year.

Hamilton is set to host the Canadian Football League Championship this November but as part of the week long events the CFL awards will be handed out at the Fallsview Casino's Avalon Theatre on November 16th with a concert following that at the new OLG Stage.

There will also be a free shuttle offered to take people between Hamilton and Niagara Falls during the Grey Cup week festivities.