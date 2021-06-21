Niagara Falls will mark National Indigenous Peoples Day

Niagara Falls will be illuminated to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day.

The Niagara Falls Illumination Board will be illuminating both the Canadian Horseshoe and American Falls in white and purple tonight from 9:00 - 9:45 & 10:15 - 12:00am to mark the day.

"White and purple are the colours of Wampum belts which are significant to Niagara Indigenous history. At the Treaties of Niagara councils held in Niagara in 1764, numerous wampum strings and belts were exchanged with some two dozen First Nations and the Crown. "