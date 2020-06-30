Niagara Falls will not receive payment for hosting casinos this quarter

For the first time since 2013, the city of Niagara Falls won't get a payment for hosting the casinos this quarter.

The casinos were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Niagara Falls CAO Ken Todd hopes that once the casinos can reopen the city can make up the missing funds for the operating budget.

"We need to get approximately an additional $4.5 - 4.6 million in on our share of the agreement by the end of the year to make our operating budget whole."

Todd says the casinos are ready to reopen, they are just waiting for the nod from the province.

He also points out residents are feeling the impact as well.

"It's one of the largest employers in the whole Niagara region, not only Niagara Falls. So it does have an impact on us, but it probably has a far greater impact on those people that have been affected by the layoffs from it."