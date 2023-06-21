Niagara Falls will not review governance at this time

Niagara Falls will not be reviewing their governance model any time soon.

Councillor Lori Lococo brought forward a motion last night for the city to review the way that they elect councillors and see if their current 'at-large' system is appropriate for a city that size.

Before there could be any discussion or speakers on the issue the council decided to defer it to a later date following a provincial review..

Councillor Mike Strange moved the deferral saying now is not the appropriate time to do a review as they expect that the province will be doing something similar and that any local review would be moot.

The decision caused a bit of a stir for those in the gallery that were sitting waiting to speak on the issue

One woman could be heard saying "waste of my F----- time here."

Another person yelled at Mayor Jim Diodati who called on the sergeant-at-arms and shouted back "out you go."