Niagara Falls will play host to Sons of Anarchy reunion next month

The largest Sons of Anarchy reunion will take place in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Falls Comic Con has announced the reunion will take place this June as six actors from the popular TV show have been confirmed to attend.

Theo Rossi, Ron Perlman, Mark Boone Jr., Ryan Hurst, Kim Coates, and Kenny Johnson will be at the event running June 3-5.

“We’re proud to call Niagara Falls Comic Con home to the largest SOA reunion of its kind in Canada,” said Chris Dabrowski, President of Niagara Falls Comic Con. “It’s rare that we are able to secure one or even two cast members on any given year, so to have six of the main cast members under one roof is a unique and once-of-a-lifetime experience for fans,” he added.

“A reunion of this size may never happen again in Canada. It’s a can’t miss event,” added Dabrowski.

The event is held at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre.